EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Insights Science Discovery will host the week-long celebration “2023 El Paso Space Festival” from Friday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 30 with ticket prices ranging from $0 to $12.

Courtesy of Insights El Paso

The festival will showcase the rich history of local, regional and global space endeavors while highlighting the region’s significant contributions to space exploration, according to a press release sent by Insights Science Discovery.

With key landmarks such as the Blue Origin Launch site in Van Horn, the Midland Spaceport, Virgin Galactic at Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico and the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, the festival will spotlight the remarkable developments in the space industry that have been occurring in the Southwest.

Insights says this year’s festival promises an immersive experience for attendees featuring a diverse array of hands-on activities, highly interactive exhibits and simulation experiences.

While rooted in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), the festival will also explore the artistic and literary aspects of space exploration, demonstrating how “space” has inspired creativity and imagination.

Beyond the mysteries of outer space, the festival will delve into the profound impact of space innovations on Earth.

From communication and imaging satellites to their role in connecting us to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the festival will also emphasize how space technology has transformed our daily lives and influenced global sustainability efforts, according to Insights.

One of the festival’s focal points will be the increasing opportunities for anyone interested in becoming an active “space” explorer.

“We are excited to bring the 2023 El Paso Space Festival to our community, celebrating our unique place in the history and future of space exploration,” said Alysha Swann, Executive Director at Insights Science Discovery. “This festival is a testament to our region’s commitment to innovation and its vital role in shaping the future of space exploration, both here on Earth and beyond.”

The community can stay up to date with events here.