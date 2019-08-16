Inside look at the new CBP processing center in Tornillo

The facility is in the same place as the tent facility that was holding migrant children until earlier this year.

The Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan visited a new CBP processing center in Tornillo that began operations Tuesday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the soft-sided facility is meant to hold 2,500 adults, no families or children.

McAleenan said it’s important to keep everyone safe with adult migrants within a chain-link fence and guards overseeing them during the process.

“You’ll see chain link here because these are single adults. This is a soft-sided facility. You have to have some ability to provide security,” said McAleenan.

McAleenan said medical care is provided on site while migrants are processed.

We’re told migrants have access to all the snacks, showers, and restrooms they need if they request them.

Thursday KTSM was told 28 men and 4 women were being held at the facility.