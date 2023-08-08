Photo courtesy of the U.S. DOJ.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An inmate was reported missing from the Satellite Prison Camp in Anthony, Texas, on Monday Aug. 7, according to the Federal Correctional Institution.

Inmate Manuel Brijido Burciaga, 40, was sentenced in the Southern District of Ohio to 19 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Burciaga is described to be a white male, has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5′ 9 and weighs approximately 205 pounds.

Authorities are investigating this incident.

No further information has been reported.