EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Third Judicial District Attorney Gerald M. Byers announced a 30-year-old inmate at the Doña Ana County Detention Center was found guilty of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a prisoner, according to the release sent by the district attorney’s office.

On Friday, June 17, 2021, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Doña Ana County Detention Center about a stabbing of a detention officer.

According to the release, the incident began in the common room where inmate Euguene Bennett, 30, and the officer were waiting for medicine. That is when Bennett attacked and stabbed the officer with a “shank,” a piece of metal sharpened on one end.

The officer sustained stab wounds to his face and ears. He also had several cuts and bruises on his arms.

Bennett is currently serving the last 2 of 4 years for shooting at a house/vehicle and criminal property damage.

Additionally, Bennett will face a potential of up to an additional 18 years at sentencing.