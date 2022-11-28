Sheriff's Office says deputy never lost control of weapon, prevented inmate from assaulting hospital staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An inmate at the El Paso County jail is facing additional charges after he allegedly kicked a detention officer and tried to take the officer’s duty weapon when he was taken to a hospital for a medical appointment.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, Joe Watts was arrested on an assault for family violence warrant by the El Paso Police Department.

While at the county jail, Watts was taken to University Medical Center for an unspecified medical appointment.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says he confronted the nursing staff during his visit as they attempted to treat Watts.

The detention officer who escorted Watts attempted to de-escalate the situation. Watts then kicked the officer and tried to take the officer’s gun from his holster, Sheriff’s officials said.

The officer kept control of his weapon and prevented Watts from assaulting hospital staff and citizens there.

Watts is facing an additional charge of assault on a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from a public servant. His bond is set at $10,000.