EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department’s Combined Search and Rescue rescued an injured person in the Franklin Mountains on Sunday, July 2, the department reported via its Twitter account.

The search-and-rescue mission was conducted at Sneeds Cory, a well-known rock climbing area, in the Tom Mays Unit of the Franklin Mountains State Park. The patient was transported with minor injuries.