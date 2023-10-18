EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces fire personnel and several area rescue teams helped carry a hiker to safety from the Organ Mountains on Monday afternoon, Oct. 16.

The Las Cruces Fire Department was called to assist several area rescue teams just before 12 p.m. on Monday regarding a 70-year-old man who suffered a fall and multiple injuries along the Aguirre Springs Pine Tree Trail.

The man who was hiking with at least one other individual, suffered a fall and multiple injuries, according to the Fire Department.

A medical doctor and lieutenant from the El Paso Fire Department were on the trail and were able to provide initial aid and call for rescue resources. Several other hikers also assisted with the rescue.

The hiker was carried down the mountain on a litter. The descent took several hours, and the team reached the Aguirre Springs campground just before 6:30 p.m. An AMR ambulanced then transported the man to a local hospital.

LCFD has no update on the man’s condition.

The Fire Department says the Pine Tree Trail is a 4.5-mile-long loop that begins at Aguirre Springs and ascends from an elevation of 5,700 feet at the trailhead to approximately 6,900 feet above sea level.

The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team, Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, Organ Mountain Technical Rescue, Dona Ana County Fire Rescue, American Medical Response, and the White Sands Missile Range Fire Department all assisted in this incident.