AUSTIN (KXAN) — The defamation trial for Infowars host Alex Jones is expected to resume Wednesday in Travis County, beginning with testimony from one of his producers.

Jones is being sued by several families of victims in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting after he called the incident a hoax. Previous court rulings found the talk show host liable by default for damages in this case, before it went to trial.

On Tuesday, a former Connecticut detective who was the lead investigator of the Sandy Hook shooting was the first witness to testify. Toward the end of the day Tuesday, the plaintiff’s attorneys called Daria Karpova, a producer at Infowars, to testify.

Attorneys asked her a series of questions about Infowars’ coverage of the shooting, including a headline calling the incident a “false flag.” They also questioned Karpova about the cover of an Infowars magazine, featuring a picture of former President Barack Obama and the headline ‘This Man Wants Your Guns.’

The plaintiff’s attorney asked her, “According to Infowars, Obama was coming for their guns?”

Karpova asked the attorney to repeat the question and stated she didn’t fully agree. She eventually agreed that was what the magazine shown read

At one point, Jones’ attorney Andino Reynal objected to only portions of video clips of the show being played, as opposed to the plaintiff’s attorney playing entire clip.

Karpova’s testimony is expected to resume Wednesday.

Jones was present in court Tuesday, despite Reynal telling the court Monday his client may not be attending parts of the trial due to medical issues.

Parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their child in the shooting, were also in the courtroom Tuesday. They sat across the aisle from Jones. Their attorneys explained they are asking for $150 million in compensatory damages and more in punitive damages.

