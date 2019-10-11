Influential El Paso attorney dies from cancer

Prominent El Paso attorney, Enrique Moreno, died on Thursday from complications of cancer.

Moreno served as an attorney for more than 30 years and was once a federal judicial nominee to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Throughout his years, Moreno won several large cases including a $27.5 million judgment for an Iran-born American citizen against Southwest Airlines in a landmark racial profiling case.

He also represented the family of Jakelin Caal. She was the 7-year old Guatemalan girl who migrated to the United States from Guatemala and later died from an infection.

More recently, Moreno was hired by the Mexican government to represent the 8 Mexican family victims in a civil suit against the Cielo Vista Walmart shooter who allegedly shot and murdered 22 people on August 3 in El Paso.

Sen. José Rodríguez released a statement on the passing telling KTSM 9 News, “El Paso has lost a champion for social justice, individual rights, and civic progress.” He continued, “A generous and kind man, Enrique gave selflessly of his time and considerable expertise to not only workers and the disenfranchised, but also to candidates, officeholders, and all who aspired to make El Paso a better place – he cannot be replaced.”

Moreno was 63.