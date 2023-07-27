EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s no denying that school supplies have increased in cost over the past years. Which is why the Sun City community is coming together to give back.

Local non-profit organization Operation Hope and Sun City Baptist Church in West El Paso are many who are trying to help those with financial needs.

“This is a year where parents that have multiple years of school children in their house should look at reusing supplies and swapping materials with other families,” said UTEP professor of economics Tom Fullerton.

Fullerton says, back to school prices are increasing by over 12% annually while overall inflation is only at 3%. But local organizations are giving out free school supplies and tax-free season is coming up, which can help families save 8.25%.

Operation Hope says they are partnering with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for a backpack giveaway. Commander of the Patrol Division Ryan Urrutia tells KTSM that this is not the first time they come together to give back.

“It’s also beneficial for the Sherrif’s Office because kids in our community, the families they get to know our officers and so it builds positive relationships between the community.” said Urrutia.

Operation Hope and the Sheriff’s Office will be at Bill Childress Elementary School located 7700 Cap Carter Rd, in Vinton on Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m.

As for Lead Pastor Micah Lasseter of Sun City Baptist Church says he’s noticed families who come to their church with financial struggles.

“I know that there are a lot of people in our community that don’t have the finances. Especially people with larger families, and this would be a big deal to go out and spend a lot of money on school supplies for each kid. We have six, so we get that,” Lasseter said.

Giving him the chance to gather school supplies and hand them to every family that attends at Don Haskins Park on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information on the Sun City Baptist Church located at 633 N Mesa St. Unit 400 click here. To donate school supplies, contact Micah Lasseter at info@suncitybaptist.com.

