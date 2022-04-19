EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Immunize El Paso will administer free immunizations for children up to 12 months for the week of April 24th-30th.

On Monday El Paso County Commissioners announced “Infant Immunization Awareness Week in the County of El Paso” to be celebrated and promoted by Immunize El Paso.



“Immunize El Paso staff takes pride in playing the important role of protecting children against vaccine preventable disease. We invite parents to take advantage of the free vaccines offered April 24th through the 30th,” said Immunize El Paso Director Danny Acosta.

Infants receive up to 24 vaccines per year to guard against diseases such as Polio, Hepatitis B, Tetanus, Measles, Mumps and Rubella. Last year Immunize El Paso immunized more than 20,000 children up to 18 years old. Parents can call the main number at (915) 533-3414 to schedule an appointment.



