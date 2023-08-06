EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Borderland has been well known for its diversity in culture, unique cuisine and its friendly community, but did you know that El Paso is one of the best places to get married?

A study conducted by WalletHub earlier this year compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also promise a memorable day. The findings were the following:

Overall Rank CityTotal Score Costs Facilities & Services Activities & Attractions 
1Orlando, FL72.845626
2Las Vegas, NV68.0810641
3Tulsa, OK66.5818543
4Tampa, FL66.57391211
5Atlanta, GA65.6186313
6Miami, FL65.3111119
7Knoxville, TN63.07155662
8El Paso, TX62.481110746
9New Orleans, LA61.62673210
10Boise, ID61.35128661
Chart credit of WalletHub

El Paso ranked 8th place on the table with the highest number of facilities and services among the top 10 with a total of 107.

And because summer and early fall are the most popular times to get married, here’s a list of some of El Paso’s popular wedding venues.

Outdoors:

Photo credit by Grace Gardens website.
Photo credit of the El Paso Live – Alcantar Sky Garden website.
Photo credit of Painted Dunes Golf Course website.

Indoors:

Photo credit of Sky Room Facebook account.
Photo credit of the International Museum of Art website.
Photo credit of DoubleTree by Hilton El Paso Downtown website.