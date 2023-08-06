Word wedding, two hearts and gold rings on calendar with sweet white flowers. Love, invitation, advertisement, romantic background concept

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Borderland has been well known for its diversity in culture, unique cuisine and its friendly community, but did you know that El Paso is one of the best places to get married?

A study conducted by WalletHub earlier this year compared more than 180 U.S. cities to find the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also promise a memorable day. The findings were the following:

Overall Rank City Total Score Costs Facilities & Services Activities & Attractions 1 Orlando, FL 72.84 56 2 6 2 Las Vegas, NV 68.08 106 4 1 3 Tulsa, OK 66.58 1 85 43 4 Tampa, FL 66.57 39 12 11 5 Atlanta, GA 65.61 86 3 13 6 Miami, FL 65.31 111 1 9 7 Knoxville, TN 63.07 15 56 62 8 El Paso, TX 62.48 11 107 46 9 New Orleans, LA 61.62 67 32 10 10 Boise, ID 61.35 12 86 61 Chart credit of WalletHub

El Paso ranked 8th place on the table with the highest number of facilities and services among the top 10 with a total of 107.

And because summer and early fall are the most popular times to get married, here’s a list of some of El Paso’s popular wedding venues.

Outdoors:

Grace Gardens Event Center:

-Address: 6709 Westside Drive.

-Capacity: Total capacity is 700 guests.

-Website: https://www.elpasogracegardens.com/

Photo credit by Grace Gardens website.

Alcantar Sky Garden:

-Address: 125 W. Mills Ave.

-Capacity: Approximately 130 seated guests.

-Website: https://elpasolive.com/venues/alcantar-sky-garden

Photo credit of the El Paso Live – Alcantar Sky Garden website.

Painted Dunes Golf Course:

-Address: 12000 McCombs

-Capacity: Accommodating up to 350 guests.

-Website: http://www.painteddunes.com/weddings/

Photo credit of Painted Dunes Golf Course website.

Indoors:

Sky Room:

-Address: 14801 Montana Ave.

-Capacity: Up to 800 guests.

-Website: https://www.facebook.com/skyroom915/

Photo credit of Sky Room Facebook account.

International Museum of Art:

-Address: 1211 Montana Ave.

-Capacity: Up to 150.

-Website: http://internationalmuseumofart.org/rental-spaces/parlour-ballroom-rental/

Photo credit of the International Museum of Art website.

DoubleTree by Hilton El Paso Downtown:

-Address: 600 N. El Paso Street.

-Capacity: Maximum of 300 guests.

-Website: https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/elpdwdt-doubletree-el-paso-downtown/events/