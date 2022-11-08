EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two of El Paso’s four City Council races feature incumbents. Here is a look.

District 5

Incumbent Isabel Salcido took a big early lead in City Council District 5.

Salcido has 4,595 votes or 65.69 percent after early voting totals were released at 7 p.m. Richard Genera has 1,286 votes or 18.38 percent and Felix J. Munoz has 1,114 or 15.93 percent.

District 5 consists of the area east of Loop 375 including the El Dorado and Pebble Hills high school areas.

District 6

Incumbent Claudia Lizette Rodriguez is leading in District 6, but is below the 50 percent mark needed to avoid a runoff.

Rodriguez has 4,634 votes or 42.52 percent after early voting totals were released or 42.52 percent.

Art Fierro has 3,631 or 33.31 percent, followed by Cristian Botello at 1,776 votes or 16.30 percent and Benjamin J. Leyva at 858 or 7.87 percent.

District 6 consists of the area just west of Loop 375 from Montana Avenue to Interstate 10.