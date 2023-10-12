EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following the ongoing conflict in Israel, Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that over $4 million will be allocated from the public from the Governor’s Public Safety Office. The money is to provide enhanced security for Jewish organizations such as synagogues and schools in Texas.

According to an article from NBC News, “Former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal recently called for Friday to be a global day of “anger” in support of the recent Hamas attack on Israel, which has left over 1,300 Israelis dead.” He said demonstrations would send a “message of rage to Zionists and America.”

Governor Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to work with local partners and federal intelligence agencies on heightened public safety measures.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force and Texas Fusion Center will have an intensified focus to elevate awareness about potential threats by Hamas against the Jewish community in Texas.

On the local level, the El Paso FBI field office says they are aware of the threats and are closely monitoring events and will share relevant information with our state, local, federal and international law enforcement. They did release a statement about October 13ths call to action that said,

“The FBI is aware of open-source reports about calls for global action on Friday, October 13th that may lead to demonstrations in communities throughout the United States. FBI El Paso is working closely with our law enforcement partners in West Texas to share information and identify and disrupt any threats that may emerge. As always, we take seriously any tips or leads we receive regarding potential threats and investigate them rigorously to determine their credibility. The FBI encourages members of the public to remain vigilant and report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement.” -SA Jeanette Harper, Public Affairs Officer, FBI El Paso Field Office

The El Paso Police Department also has increased security measures planned according to an email obtained by KTSM that was sent to EPPD officers.

The department is requesting volunteers for increased security and patrols at various locations including Jewish and Muslim centers.

If there are not enough volunteers, there will be mandatory overtime.