EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) According to police, car burglaries are up 33% since last year.

Police say it could be prevented by simply locking your car doors, and not leaving valuables in your car, especially overnight.

According to Enrique Carrillo, the El Paso Police Department’s Public Information Officer, thieves are going around and checking car doors to see if they are locked or not.

“Most of those burglaries are attributed to unlocked doors, so they are not forced entries, you can call them break in’s but there’s rarely very few that are actually broken into,” said Carrillo.

He says before people realize their car has been burglarized, the thieves have already charged up thousands on their credit cards.

Police say some items that are being taken are purses, wallets, computers, and even guns.

