Increase in active cases continues; Total deaths near 500

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health announced 167 new COVID-19 cases along with two additional delayed cases and three deaths.

According to a release, all three patients had underlying conditions. They include:

  • 1 male in his 40s
  • 1 male in his 60s
  • 1 male in his 70s

The death toll in El Paso is now 494.

As of today, 22,820 people have tested positive for the virus, and 19,086 patients have been designated as having recovered.

The number of active cases continues to increase. Today, 3,128 known active cases are being reported, which is 52 more cases than yesterday.

