Incident in Anthony (NM), Police Department says suspect still at large

ANTHONY, NM (KTSM) – According to the Anthony Police Department an investigation is underway along the 900 block of Charles Ave in Anthony, New Mexico.

There is another active scene is happening along the 600 block of Ruth Avenue, that is related to the investigation on Charles Avenue, according to Anthony PD.



The Anthony Police Chief is asking people to stay clear of the area.

”The suspect is currently at large, we don’t have a suspect in custody at this time,” said Vanessa Ordonez, Anthony Police Chief.

KTSM 9 News requested details from Chief Ordonez regarding what the incident was and said she could not release any details at this time.

On Ruth Ave, KTSM 9 News crews are at the scene and law enforcement officers are asking on a loud speaker for someone to come out of a home with their hands up.

The Anthony Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriffs Office, New Mexico State Police, SWAT, and the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad are on scene.

No other information is available at this time; we will update this story as information warrants.

