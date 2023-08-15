EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is one of the Borderland’s most popular tourist attractions.

Known worldwide for its natural beauty, it’s become the site of the latest friendly back-and-forth between fans of UTEP and New Mexico State in recent weeks.

Who did the White Sands photo shoot better? UTEP or New Mexico State?



The I-10 rivals both shot promotional videos for their new uniforms at White Sands over the summer, with the Miners releasing their video a few weeks ago.

On Tuesday, NMSU upped the ante, posting their own hype video from White Sands, with a dig at the Miners in the beginning of it.

Neither school went wrong with their usage of White Sands, but it certainly led to quite the discourse between fans online. The War for White Sands will be settled for good in October, when the Miners and Aggies meet in the Battle of I-10 on Oct. 18 at the Sun Bowl.