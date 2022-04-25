EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –– The City of El Paso will host several community meetings to obtain feedback from residents about the proposed amendments to the City of El Paso’s Charter currently under consideration by the Ad Hoc Charter Advisory Committee.

In-person community meetings will also be aired live on the City’s YouTube channel. The meetings scheduled are:

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

5:30 p.m.

Westside Regional Command Center

4801 Osborne Dr.

Monday, May 2, 2022

5:30 p.m.

Northeast Regional Command Center

9600 Dyer St.

Monday, May 9, 2022

4 p.m.

Esperanza Acosta Moreno Library

12480 Pebble Hills Blvd.

Thursday, May 12, 2022

5:30 p.m.

Mission Valley Regional Command Center

9011 Escobar Dr.

Please note that the Advisory Committee also will host its next Ad-Hoc Committee meeting in person at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Memorial Senior Center, 1800 Byron.

The Committee is currently reviewing proposed amendments submitted by the City Council and consider public input regarding potential amendments to the Charter, to include making revisions that:

implement cost-saving measures.

eliminate redundancies and inefficiencies or costly obligations.

continue to modernize and streamline government operations; and

other changes and improvements that the City Council, City staff, and the Committee deem appropriate.

Residents can visit the Charter website to learn more about the Ad Hoc Charter Advisory Committee and review the proposed amendments approved by the Council, the current charter, the agendas for the committee meetings and much more.

The Committee’s final recommendations on the proposed amendments will be presented to City Council in June. The Council may then make any changes and adopt an ordinance ordering a Charter election on the November 8, 2022 ballot. Residents will then be able to vote on the proposed Charter amendments.

To learn more about the advisory committee, residents can visit the City’s Charter website.

