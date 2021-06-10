In-person graduations making a comeback

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have seen many graduations get canceled, postponed, done virtually, or be replaced by drive-thru ceremonies.

Finally, as things begin to return to a sense of normalcy, in-person graduations return to the Borderland.

Mission Early College High School’s outdoor graduation ceremonies are returning to traditional commencements.

“It is a big difference from last year to this year so we are very proud to able to provide them with this celebration,” said Marta Carmona, Interim Superintendent for Socorro ISD.

Today’s graduation marked the end of a challenging year in which students had limited opportunities and spent most of their time taking classes remotely due to the covid-19 pandemic.

One student tells KTSM he feels excited to leave this chapter behind as the class of 2021 has had to face several challenges throughout the year leading up to graduation day.

“We couldn’t ask any of the upperclassmen, the classes before us, for any help because none of their graduations were like ours. They didn’t know what was going on but the administration was really helpful in walking us through it,” said graduating senior Michael Noe.

Throughout the ceremony, speakers reminded students and parents of the challenges the class of 2021 overcame and the resilience they gained.

Despite the return to in-person celebrations, the district is still keeping the safety of its students as a priority.

“We are taking precautions and making sure that we have a solid plan for when we return to school, and right now we are just making sure that everybody feels comfortable, feels safe, and is able to participate in the ceremony,” said Carmona.

SISD along with EPISD and YISD will continue to host outdoor in-person graduation ceremonies in the coming weeks.

KTSM congratulates all graduates.