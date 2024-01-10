Get your supplies in stores while they last

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With the rising cost of groceries, specifically vegetables, many are turning to home gardening to cut cost at the super market. Now with weather approaching freezing temperatures in the upcoming days, it’s time to protect all your hard work in the garden from freezing out all your efforts.

Urban Harvest, is a Houston non-profit enriching the community through community garden programming, farmers market gardening classes and youth education. Urban Harvest gardening expert Randall Mossman has these vital tips for preparing your garden for a freeze.

Freeze Protection for Fruit Trees

Determine the cold tolerance of your fruit tree. A simple google search should give you a good estimate. Watch the weather closely and determine how cold you think it will get. From 30 to 36 for short periods ( 7 hrs or less ) a Frost cloth covering the plant and weighted to the ground can usually be enough ( depending on the cold tolerance of your plant. Extended periods of significant cold require more care.

During an extended cold snap

Bank your trunk as a last resort. (Cover the base of the trunk as high as you can with soil.). If the tree is grafted make sure to cover over the graft and some. Place a 5 gallon bucket of water near the trunk. Wire up a heat source near the base of the tree. Cover tree to the ground ( weighted down ) with the water bucket and heat source inside. Wrap in 6mm plastic to the ground once you get near the freeze. Make sure to remove the plastic when it warms up.

If you do not have a heat source?