El Paso, TX (KTSM) – It was tragic to see Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapse during the first quarter of Monday night’s football game, but it sparked up the conversation regarding men’s health awareness towards heart disease.

When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday’s night’s game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, it sparked up the conversation on the disturbances that can cause the heart to suddenly stop beating properly.

According to the CDC, heart disease is still the leading cause of death in young men and women. Heart disease in high active contact sports seems to be prevalent, but not all cardiovascular diseases are the same.

The disease can affect blood vessels to the heart, brain, heart muscles and valves, and other areas of the body which can require long term treatment. Although, it’s still not clear as to what could have caused Hamlin’s heart to stop, it did bring attention on how to prevent it.

For a young person getting a screening or physical can discover underlining heart murmurs, so it is something that all kids in school should partake in, especially if they’re undergoing evaluations to be part of a football team.,” says Dr. Assie, a Cardiologist for Heart and Brain at Sierra Providence Hospital. He explained that there are multiple conditions that can pre depose an individual to the sudden cause of the disease.

With the severity of Monday night’s game, the importance of preventing cardiac arrest is essential.

“We have emergency action plans that are involved for whenever an emergency like this happens,” says Emilio Araujo, an athletic sports trainer for Coronado High School, who shared some of the protocols for those involved in sports medicine to partake in when it comes down to treating an injury. “Knowing where EMTs are going to come in through, and who’s going to direct them through where, who’s going to do their specific role in terms of somebody performing CPR. Somebody has to direct the EMTs in.”