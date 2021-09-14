Immunize El Paso now offering flu shots

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — As flu season approaches, Immunize El Paso is taking a step ahead by already offering flu shots at each of their three clinics on an appointment and walk-in basis.



The non-profit said that it’s also working with area schools and businesses to further protect those desiring vaccination against the flu.



“This is a great opportunity to get protected against the flu early in the season,” said Danny Acosta, Director of Immunize El Paso. “Immunization is the most effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones from the potentially deadly virus.”



The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend flu vaccines for those six months and older, which includes pregnant women, children, teens, adults, and seniors.



Immunize El Paso carries unique formulations for patients over 65 and individuals suffering from egg allergies. Flu vaccines are safe to co-administer with COVID-19 vaccines, should anyone choose to receive both which will be offered throughout the vaccination campaign.



Those interested can easily schedule their appointment and upload their health insurance documents by visiting immunizeelpaso.org/flu. Walk-ins are also accepted. Patients with mobility restrictions can also participate in the Flu2You program by visiting immunizeelpaso.org/flu2you or by calling 915-539-2868.



For additional questions, patients can call 915-533-3414 or visit immunizeelpaso.org/flu.



Below are the three locations:

Central El Paso:

San Juan Clinic / 915-533-3414

6292 Trowbridge, 79905

Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

Downtown El Paso:

Downtown Clinic / 915-857-2474

513 E. San Antonio, Ste B, 79901

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

East El Paso:

Eastside Clinic / 915-857-2474

1400 George Dieter, Ste 225, 79936

Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sat 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

