EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Immunize El Paso is kicking off its annual flu awareness campaign and flu outreach clinics ahead of the upcoming flu season.

Immunize El Paso says the campaign aims to educate the public about the importance of flu prevention, vaccination, and good hygiene practices.

“The flu, caused by influenza viruses, can lead to serious health complications, hospitalizations, and even death. Now is the time to vaccinate against the flu in preparation for the circulation of the deadly virus.” said Immunize El Paso.

Immunize El Paso says they will be having dozens of Flu Outreach mobile clinics throughout El Paso.

“The flu vaccine available for this flu season offers protection against four strains of the influenza virus. We are fully stocked and prepared for a flu vaccine demand.” said Immunize El Paso.

Symptoms of the flu include cough, fever, muscle, or body aches, runny or stuffy nose. There are other ways to protect against the flus including the use of good hygiene.