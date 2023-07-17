EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Immunize El Paso, a leading provider of immunization services in the El Paso region, has announced its 2023-24 Back-to-School Immunization Campaign.

This annual campaign “aims to ensure that all students are up to date on their vaccinations before the start of the new school year,” according to a news release sent out by Immunize El Paso.

“We know the summer can be a busy time for families, especially with family vacations,” said Danny Acosta, director of Immunize El Paso. “However, when kids go back to school, we can see as many as 250 students in one day. We want to encourage parents to visit our clinics or outreach sites now and skip the rush.”



Immunize El Paso will be hosting a series of vaccination clinics:

• July 18: Clint ISD Migrant Education Program, 8:30AM-12:00PM

• July 19: Parkland Pre-Engineering Middle School, 1:30PM-4:00PM

• July 20: Valle Verde Early College High School, 8:00AM-12:00PM

• July 21: Bel Air High School, 8:30AM-3:30PM

• July 21: Canutillo ISD Migrant Education Program, 9:00AM-2:00PM

• July 22: IDEA Mesa Hills, 7:30AM-1:00PM

• July 22: Region 19 Head Start, 8:30AM-2:00PM

• July 25: Tornillo ISD Migrant Education Program, 8:30AM-12:00PM

• July 27: Anthony ISD Migrant Education Program, 8:30AM-12:00PM

• July 27: Sageland Elementary School, 3:00PM-6:00PM

• July 29: Clint Fire Health Fair, 7:30AM-1:00PM

• Aug. 1: El Paso ISD Migrant Education Program, 8:30AM-1:00PM

• Aug. 4: Bowie High School, Chapin High School, El Paso High School, Franklin High School, and Burges High School, 3:30PM-7:00PM

• Aug. 12: Socorro ISD Migrant Education Program Health Fair, 8:30AM-1:00PM



For more information about the Back-to-School Immunization Campaign or to schedule an appointment, visit www.immunizeelpaso.org or (915) 533-3414.