EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Border Network For Human Rights marked the one-year anniversary of a new “public charge” rule put in place by the Biden Administration on Monday, Nov. 27, but also said that the administration has not done enough to educate immigrant families about the rule and its potential benefits.

Adriana Cadena, campaign director for Protecting Immigrant Families Coalition, said the new rule makes it so that immigrant families can apply for benefits that they are eligible for without facing immigration consequences.

BNHR held a media event at its offices in El Paso to discuss the one-year anniversary but also discussed what still needs to be done.

“It is important for us to recognize that there is this new rule but also that the Biden Administration has not done enough to ensure that immigrant families in El Paso and across the country know that there is a new public charge rule,” Cadena said.

“When parents are fearful about applying for those benefits because of their immigration status, then that has an impact on the well-being of children and the entire family,” she said.

Cadena said they would like to get the word out to the immigrant families about applying for government benefits.

“The Biden Administration and government agencies have not communicated enough to get the word out on this and have not created a welcoming environment where families feel safe applying for benefits,” she said. “That deters families from applying for services that can help them thrive.”

Cadena said a recent survey released by the Urban Institute says 25 percent of people in mixed immigrant status families are not accessing benefits they are eligible for because of immigration fears and concerns.