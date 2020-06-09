Breaking News
EPCSO investigating stabbing in Far East El Paso County

Immigrant lost for five days found in desert area by Border Patrol agents

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Border Patrol agents rescued an immigrant from a dessert area after being lost for five days.

According to a release, Presidio Station agents received a phone call from a concerned family member that feared a relative who had crossed illegally into the United States from Mexico was lost.  Agents from Presidio and Marfa Stations began a combined search of surrounding areas to locate the individual. 

The search began on Sunday, June 7, and after an extensive 36-hour search, agents located the individual. The individual was identified as a citizen of Mexico, and advised agents that he had been in the area for the past five days, was hungry, but otherwise okay. 

“As temperatures climb in the West Texas desert, smugglers, unfortunately, continue to put the lives of migrants at risk,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak.  “The combined efforts of agents from the Presidio and Marfa stations saved another life.  I am proud of the lifesaving work our agents do.” 

