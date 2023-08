Babies at Las Palmas and Del Sol medical centers in onsies that say “I love you a latte.”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here is a shot of some cuteness on your Monday afternoon.

Newborns at Del Sol Medical Center and Las Palmas Medical Center were dressed up in “I Love You A Latte” onesies in honor of the upcoming fall season and the return of pumpkin spice latte at Starbucks.

Check it out. Photos are courtesy of Las Palmas and Del Sol medical centers.