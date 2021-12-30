“I’m not the only one suffering” Mother of teen killed in August reacts to recent teen deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed early Thursday morning in South Central El Paso. Police say two men in their 40s were also injured and taken to the hospital and one has been identified as a suspect.

News of the shooting on Durazno street hit close to home for El Pasoan Alma Vaughn who lost her son Kenneth Ellababedi back in August. Kenneth Ellababedi was shot and killed at a house party in East El Paso.

“I know that I’m not the only one suffering the same situation that these people are going through and there’s a mother, there’s a father a brother a sister who are suffering. It aches my heart because we’re still suffering, and my life hasn’t been the same since my son was killed,” said Alma Vaughan, Kenneth’s mother.

Five El Paso teens were shot and killed this year, an analysis by KTSM 9 News found.

The other teens killed include an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old who were shot and killed in Shawver Park in the Lower Valley in November, a 14-year-old was injured in this shooting as well.

In December of 2021, a 16-year-old was shot and died from his injuries following a shooting on Zaragoza.

The most recent death was the shooting on Durazno that left a 16-year-old dead.

The mother of Kenneth Ellababedi says she feels El Paso is changing and says she’s concerned about her other children’s safety.

“I feel like this city’s not safe anymore I feel like I still have two other children that I have to protect, and I feel somehow unable to protect them because you don’t know the outcome, it’s very scary, it’s very scary, also knowing that our children can’t be out when something should be so simple, their lives are in danger,” said Vaughan.

Hoping for justice as police have not yet found those responsible for killing her son.

“Finding out you know that these people are out there it just enrages me because these same people might be the ones who also hurting other children, hurting other people, these criminals. We just will leave that things will be cleared out and there will be justice for my son but I know it’s going to take time,” said Vaughan.

Vaughan says she has been in contact with investigators and asks for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

