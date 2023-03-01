EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – IDEA public schools invite the community to their annual 5k run/walk and healthy living expo. The event will take place on Saturday, March 4 beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Ascarate Park.

According to a statement sent out by IDEA public schools, the event is a part of IDEA’s Healthy Kids Here initiative and seeks to promote fitness, health, and wellness amongst students and families, as well as community members.

According to the statement, the event will include a range of vendors and exhibitors including booths with information on healthy eating, diabetes, local gyms, and a farmer’s market with produce from IDEA campus farms. IDEA will also welcome one of the city’s most favorite mascot from MILB, Chico the Chihuahua, to greet children on their walk/run.

Paid participants will receive an official IDEA 5K shirt and bib. All race participants will also receive an official medal. For more information or to register online, please visit https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/ElPaso/IDEAElPasoHealthyKids5K.