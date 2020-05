EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Registration now open for new and returning IDEA El Paso scholars.

Parents can visit www.ideapublicschools.org/registration for more information on how to begin the 10-minute registration process for the 2020 – 21 school year.

According to a release, IDEA Public Schools is celebrating its 20 years and currently serves nearly 53,000 college-bound students in 96 schools across Texas and Lousiana.

For more information, please visit www.ideapublicschools.org.