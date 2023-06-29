EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – IDEA Horizon Vista will be hosting the free “Chalk the Block” summer event for families in its neighboring community from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, June 30.

The school campus, which it’s located at 201 Horizon Crossing Street, will provide a space for families to design their greatest chalk masterpieces together.

Families will be provided with free chalk at the event and a designated area to design chalk art on school grounds. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

“Finding family events in the summer can be difficult and expensive,” said Denise Franco, Assistant Principal of Operations at IDEA Horizon Vista. “We want to provide fun events for families that won’t break the bank. Kids need fun social interaction during the summer days, especially if they’re away from school, so IDEA Horizon Vista wants to step in and assist with that.”

Founded in 2020, IDEA Horizon Vista currently serves K-9th grade and is still accepting student applications.

To learn more, please visit www.ideapublicschools.org.

To attend the event or learn more, please contact Lynnette Montemayor at 512-317-7864 or at lynnette.montemayor@ideapublicschools.org.