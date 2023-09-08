EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Borderland educator is behind bars and facing a charge of having an improper relationship with a female student, according to a news release issued by the Socorro Police Department on Friday evening, Sept. 8.

After a months-long investigation, the Socorro Police Criminal Investigations Division obtained a warrant for the arrest of William D. Patterson, who was identified as an educator at IDEA Public Schools. The news release did not say which IDEA campus Patterson works at or if he is a teacher.

Patterson self-surrendered on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and was subsequently booked into El Paso County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

On May 31, Socorro Police received a complaint about an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

The department’s Criminal Investigations Division found that an IDEA Public Schools educator, later identified as Patterson, had a “dating relationship” with an underage female that led to a sexual encounter.

A warrant was then obtained for his arrest.