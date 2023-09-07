EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — IDEA Edgemere was placed on a temporary hold on Thursday, Sep. 7, after an “unconfirmed threat” was made on school grounds, according to IDEA Public Schools.

The district says law enforcement was called and all students and staff remain safe. The campus activated early release as a proactive measure, according to the district.

There is currently no active threat against the campus and the investigation is ongoing, according to the district.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated once we learn more.