ICU patients reaching a new peak, 5 additional deaths reported

EL PASO Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso reports 5 additional deaths, along with 237 new cases, putting El Paso near 10,000 cases.

According to the Department of Health, the deaths reported include:

1 female in her 40s

1 female in her 60s

1 male in his 70s

1 female in her 80s

1 male in his 80s

The death toll in El Paso now stands at 157.

Today, the number of patients in the ICU have reached a new peak. 91 patients were reported as being the ICU yesterday, and that number increased to 98.

There are currently 9,953 cases in El Paso, with 3,716 of them reported as active. The city also reports 283 people hospitalized and 40 on ventilators.

For a more detailed look on what part of the city most cases are coming from, click here.