ICU hospitalizations reach new high; 4 new deaths, 205 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health has reported four additional deaths related to COVID-19 and 205 new cases.

According to a release, all except one of the patients had underlying health conditions. They include:

1 female in her 70s

2 males in their 90s

1 male in his 90s, with no underlying health conditions

The death toll is now 177.

There are currently 268 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, 102 in the ICU, and 40 patients on ventilators.

The number of patients in the ICU has been the highest El Paso has seen yet.

As of today, there are 10,843 COVID-19 cases in El Paso, and 3,599 of those are active.

