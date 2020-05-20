ICE flight to repatriate migrants from San Diego to Mexico

In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, an officer watches as immigrants who entered the United States illegally are deported on a flight to El Salvador by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Houston. Civil rights activists complained Monday of the potential for widespread abuse following confirmation that states have scanned millions of driver’s license photos on behalf of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials without the drivers’ knowledge or consent. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Border Report) — At least one repatriation flight is scheduled Tuesday from San Diego to Mexico City with an unknown number of Mexican nationals on board.

They are being returned to Mexico by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to ICE, all individuals being returned will be medically screened to ensure they are fit to travel and will wear protective masks throughout the flight.

“The overarching goal of these repatriation flights is to reduce the spread of COVID-19 into the U.S. and reduce the strain on Mexico’s resources along the border,” wrote Mary Beth Caston, a U.S. Border Patrol spokeswoman.

According to CBP, from March 20, 2020 to May 14, 2020, agents have observed an increase in Mexican nationals making repeated attempts to enter the U.S. illegally, “bypassing public health measures.”

“Some have reentered the U.S. illegally more than ten times during this period. Such behavior increases the risk of exposure to immigration officials at the ports-of-entry, Border Patrol agents, and the American public,” wrote Caston.

