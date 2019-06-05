ICE: Allegations of transgender mistreatment ‘unfounded’

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico — Last week’s death of a transgender migrant who had been released from the Otero County Processing Center raised concerns among advocates about the treatment of LGBTQ detainees in that facility.

But on Tuesday evening, an official with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said allegations of mistreatment are unfounded.

Johana Medina Leon, 25, of El Salvador, died Saturday at Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso. She had been brought there earlier after complaining of chest pains on May 28. Prior to that, she had requested an HIV test, which came back positive.

After her death, activists brought up a March letter sent by the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups, demanding the investigation of allegations of sexual harassment, medical neglect and retaliation against transgender detainees at the privately run Otero facility.

Activists in Las Cruces told KTSM of the alleged use of homophobic slurs, lack of timely medical care and obstacles to allowing access to religious services or the facility’s library. The activists also fielded reports of at least one transgender man being made to shower with non-transgender men.

ICE denies such allegations.

“Following the untimely passing of a transgender woman on June 1 at an El Paso hospital, many unfounded allegations and blatant falsehoods have been published that have absolutely no basis in fact,” said El Paso field office director Corey A. Price in a statement.

“To specifically address some of these false allegations, all transgender individuals detained at the Otero County Detention Center are housed separately in designated living spaces, which include separate restrooms and showers. In addition, in accordance with ICE detention standards, all ICE detainees have access to religious, legal and medical services… ICE treats all detainees with dignity and respect.”

Price stated that it would investigate all specific allegations that are made to the agency.

“ICE encourages such specific reporting so that all allegations can be thoroughly researched and corrected, if necessary, or debunked. However, the internet and social media require no such specifics or evidence to make outlandish and blatantly false allegations,” he stated.

ICE maintains a community and detainee helpline at 1-888-351-4024 which is staffed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mountain Time, Monday through Friday. The agency says it has posters in all of its detention facilities with information about where to submit complaints. Complaints by mail can be submitted to the following address:

Director, Office of Professional Responsibility

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

P.O. Box 14475

Pennsylvania Ave, NW

Washington, D.C. 20044

Or

Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General:

DHS Office of Inspector General/MAIL STOP 0305

Attn: Office of Investigations – Hotline

245 Murray Lane SW

Washington, DC 20528-0305

Call: 1-800-323-8603

Fax: 202-254-4297



