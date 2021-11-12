‘I was so scared, I couldn’t believe it’ residents react to 3 people shot at Lower Valley Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A red balloon is all that remains from a family that created a small memorial for one victim of a shooting in a Lower Valley Park on Thursday night.

The family had laid out a shirt, skateboard, Skittles and a candle for the victim on Friday afternoon.

The night before, three people were shot at Shawver Park in the Lower Valley just past the border boundary with Mexico. Two of the victims died and have not been identified.

The El Paso Police department said the victims included two males and one young girl but did not say which two died.

At the park, the family said the items they brought belonged to one of the victims. They said they knew the other victims but did not want to give any statement. The family later picked up the items only leaving behind the balloon.

Friday afternoon, KTSM spoke to some residents who live across the street from Shawver Park.

“Suddenly I heard about the gunshots; I was so scared, I couldn’t believe it,” said Imelda Takahasi who lives nearby.

Takahasi says she wasn’t home but her daughter teenage daughter called her when the shooting happened.

“She called me, I was at my work and she just say mom I heard gunshots,” said Takahasi. “Fifteen minutes later she called me and she say I saw the police and the ambulance coming around and I’m scared. And I said ok just stay right there I’ll be right there.”

Another man who lives nearby says he has multiple children, one of whom plays in Shawver Park.

“My son, my youngest son he plays soccer so sometimes we will practice in there,” said Miguel Hernandez.

Hernandez was surprised about the shooting, saying there’s usually a law enforcement officer at a convenience store down the street from the park.



“There’s always a cop in there or a police officer in there or a sheriff,” said Hernandez.

The El Paso Police Department says the shooting is still under investigation.

