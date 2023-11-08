EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Sean Hill, a boy diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, celebrated his 11th birthday with the El Paso community on Oct. 4 and said it was his “best birthday yet.”

Hill was diagnosed with his current condition when he was 8 years old, and since then, his lifestyle has changed.

Some days, Hill said he is not able to go to school or participate in the typical activities.

“Sometimes when I’m at school, I see other kids doing stuff that I want to do but I can’t do that. So, I’m trying to dig out of it and it’s okay,” Hill said.

Amber Lujan, Hill’s mother, told KTSM he is constantly going to the doctor and taking medication, but she said Hill is super strong.

“He does go to school, but like today, he had to stay home because last night he took his injection and that’s the one that makes him feel really sick,” Lujan said.

With Hill’s condition, he is not able to leave the house as often and because of that, he wanted to celebrate his 11th birthday with a drive by parade.

“And being a mom, I mean, you want to make them happy so I thought, how can I put this together?” Lujan said.

Lujan said she took it to social media to see if anyone would like to help celebrate her son, she said many people responded although it didn’t go as planned and Hill was sad.

“I got a lot of people messaging me, telling me that they couldn’t make it, but they wanted to make it on Saturday the fourth,” Lujan said.

Then with help of social media, the community got together to help celebrate Hill.

“Well, I wished for a birthday party like for a parade again, and it came true. And she [Lujan] told me that we were going to have the parade. It’s going to be a lot of people this time,” Hill said.

Both told KTSM, biker groups, firefighters, El Paso Police and so many community members showed up.

Lujan said that was what he [Hill] wished for when blowing out his candles, a bigger parade.

“And so that day of the parade, he told me he was like, “Mom, like, I got my wish.”” Lujan said.

Lujan told KTSM getting to see her son smile was more than she could ask for.

“I just want to meet all of them again and just give them lots of hugs and tell them thank you,” Hill said.

Hill said he received many gifts like stuffed animals, gift cards, clothes and even a Play Station 5.

KTSM asked Hill what he was going to do with all his gifts, and he doesn’t want to give them away because it means so much to him.

“I love all the support. I’m very thankful,” Hill said.

Hill and Lujan said they are grateful for the generosity. The community gave them, and they are thinking of returning that feeling to others who are sick hopefully during Christmas for those at the Children’s Hospital.

Lujan said for those who feel like they have no support, just to reach out and you’ll be surprised at how many people come through.

KTSM also asked Lujan what advice she’d like to share for other families going through something similar.

“It takes a lot of patience, but you have to be very strong for them. So, I would just say not to give up and to have a lot of faith in especially the doctors,” Lujan said.

To follow Hill’s journey, you can follow his Instagram: @1028.sean