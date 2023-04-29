UPDATE: The righthand lane along I-25 north has reopened after a crash, NMDoT reported.

The northbound passing left lane and all southbound lanes are still closed.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Interstate 25 near Hatch, New Mexico, is closed in both directions because of a crash, according to the New Mexico Transportation Department.

The highway is closed from milepost 59 to 63. Traffic is being re-routed onto New Mexico Highway 187.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed, obey posted signs and watch for emergency personnel and equipment.