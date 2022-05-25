EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Department of Transportation announced I-10 widening project will begin right after Memorial Day.

The construction will stretch from I-10 off Mesa all the way to Vinton, upgrading from two lanes to three lanes on each side.

TxDoT officials said the project is meant to help with the constant traffic jams in the area and increase safety.

The construction is supposed to have minimal disruptions to traffic, TxDoT officials said, as there will be two lanes open.

“The contractor will be doing some overnight closures to install barriers and shift lanes this will allow traffic to be shifted to the outside shoulder allowing two lanes of the traffic throughout duration of the project,” said TxDoT engineer Jonathan Concha.

Another part of the project will be installing more lights by the highway as well as more signs and warnings to prevent wrong way driving.

“It will be addressing one of our deadliest traffic accidents that are actually rising in El Paso, which is our wrong way drivers,” TxDoT’s Eddie Perales explained.

The $174 million project is expected to be finished in three and a half years, according to TxDoT.

They are also warning drivers to obey warning signs in work zones and to expect overnight closures.

