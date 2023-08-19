EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Interstate 10 West in East El Paso is shut down after an early-morning collision on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The Texas Department of Transportation reports that I-10 West is shut down at Geronimo with “major backup.”

All thru-traffic must exit at the Geronimo exit (exit 24). Motorists are urged to use alternate routes.

Clearing time is until further notice.

Police report that they responded to the crash at 4:29 a.m. No other details are immediately available but we will update this story when we learn more.