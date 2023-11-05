UPDATE: All lanes remain closed, but TxDOT now estimates that clearing time will be in an hour.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Part of Interstate 10 West in West El Paso is closed after an early morning crash on Sunday, Nov. 5, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m.

All lanes of I-10 West at Executive remain closed, TxDOT reports via its email notification system.

Thru-traffic must exit at Schuster exit 18A. Backup is reported as being minor. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

Clearing time is until further notice.

We will update this story when we learn more.