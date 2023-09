EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Part of Interstate West is closed in East El Paso after a crash involving a pedestrian, El Paso Police report.

I-10 West at Yarbrough is closed, police said.

They did not provide any details about injuries or what led up to the crash.

TxDOT said the road will remain closed “until further notice.”

