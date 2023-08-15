EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Interstate 10 West is closed after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle happened near UTEP, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Traffic is being diverted at the Downtown Exit 19B and backup is up to Cotton, according to El Paso Police.

Police said via their X or formally known Twitter account that the crash involved a fatality.

The crash happened at I-10 West at Schuster, according to the initial alert sent out by TxDOT.

A fire spokesman said the crash involved a motorcycle. Witnesses have told KTSM the crash involved a semitruck and a motorcycle.

TxDOT says clearing time is until further notice.