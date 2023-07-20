EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today, the hearing over the alleged misuse of City Council Representative for District 3 Cassandra Hernandez’s tax-payer funded city gas card continues.

On Wednesday, Hernandez testified for hours in front of the Ethics Review Commission. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m. and ended just minutes before midnight.

During Hernandez’s testimony, she spoke about having five children under the age of five and often switching vehicles throughout the day with her husband.

“It requires extensive coordination with my spouse, and I have often asked my spouse to help fill my vehicles when I cannot. And so it is, so it’s such a draining experience at times. The work that we do in public service is never understood,” said Hernandez.

On Thursday, her husband, Jeremy Jordan, is also expected to testify and the City of El Paso’s Internal Auditor.

As we reported, an internal audit found that in 2022 Hernandez purchased close to 35% of all the fuel purchased by the El Paso City Council in the calendar, and from January to April 2023, the percentage was close to 40%.

The audit also showed that Hernandez used her city gas card on multiple occasions on back-to-back days, when she was present at a city council meeting, and at times by her husband.

As we reported, Hernandez repaid the city for the gas purchased on her gas card after allegations of excessiveness.

El Pasoan George Zavala filed an ethics complaint in May, calling for Rep. Hernandez to be removed from her position on the city council.

The consequences Rep. Hernandez could face if the commission decides she violated the ethics ordinance includes the following:

Letter of notification if the ethics review commission finds the violations were clearly unintentional.

Letter of admonition if the violations are found to be minor or unintentional.

A letter of reprimand if the violation is found to have been intentional.

Removal from office may be recommended to the city council for action if the commission finds that serious or repeated violation.

The ethics review commission is expected to meet at 5:30 on Thursday.