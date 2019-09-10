Hundreds shared final goodbyes to Eddie Cruz before being laid to rest

Family and friends celebrated his life with one another the last couple of days before saying goodbye forever.

Former Eastwood football player Eddie Cruz was finally laid to rest Monday morning.

Family and friends celebrated his life with one another the last couple of days before saying their final goodbyes.

“Once you meet Eddie, your his friend. He’s easy to get along with,” Kaleb Gutierrez, a fellow teammate at Western New Mexico University (WNMU) shared.

After the funeral service, old and new friends of Cruz reflected on the type of person he was.

“We just became brothers when he up to Western New Mexico. It was like an automatic bond being from El Paso,” Gutierrez added.



“All the great things he did, all he lived for, all the things he made me into made me better. Every single day of my life. Football and just regular life. Everyday things,” Christian Castaneda, current Eastwood Quarterback said.

Although many said Cruz changed them for the better, some also shared he would reach out to them too.



​”Eddie would come to us for any advice or just be with us really most of the day because we were the only ones he really talked to in college,” Haredt Gonzalez, teammate at WNMU said, “He was a great kid, very competitive, he had a big heart.”​



Hundreds of people cherished and celebrated Cruz’s life together in one room, one last time before he was laid to rest.

“It’s just a great feeling to see all these people. I just know that he did this. None of us, him. All on his own and he just shows what he was about in life,” Castaneda said.

“His legacy will continue through us. We will walk within his faith and I know he’ll guide us with whatever rest we have up there together and he’ll bring us closer together as a family,” Gonzalez shared.

As far as honoring Cruz moving forward, Eastwood Football will be wearing special “EC3” helmet decals for the duration of the season.