EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 150 people were left stranded overnight at Carlsbad Caverns National Park due to flash flooding.

Park visitors trapped by a rushing river from the recent rains in our region, were stranded overnight. The caverns even ran out of water and food to provide the visitors.









The official media accounts posting:

“Due to flooding, the road to the visitor center and cavern will be closed tomorrow (Sunday). The visitor center and cavern will also be closed. Maintenance crews will begin to assess and clean debris from the roadway. Check this site for updates. Carlsbad Caverns NPS

The stranded visitors have been safely evacuated and crews are working on cleaning the roads to the National Park.

This is a developing story. Will be updated with more information.

