EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the last three days of November, Border Patrol has released 550 migrants to the streets of El Paso, with a total of 1,348 migrants released throughout November. This is once again due to capacity issues.

Migrants could be seen standing along the Tornado Express bus station along Paisano on Thursday evening. Jader Alexander from Nicaragua says he was dropped off by Border Patrol on Thursday.

“I feel lost here, it’s the first time I get here, and I don’t know where they are going to leave me or drop me off,” said Jader Alexander.

Saying if he can’t get a ticket out of El Paso, he may stay at the bus station overnight.

Border Patrol sending a statement regarding capacity.

“Due to the elevated number of migrant encounters, the El Paso Sector has averaged 2,800 migrants in holding daily, during the last seven days at the El Paso Sector’s Central Processing Center and overflow area. Most of these migrants are from Nicaragua, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, and Venezuela.” Carlos Rivera, Communications Border Patrol El Paso Sector

Meanwhile, the Executive Director for the Hope Border Institute in El Paso says more churches are working to open their doors.

“More churches are opening already before December 21 here in El Paso so that we can begin to receive people in greater numbers so people aren’t left on the street,” said Dylan Corbett the Executive Director for Hope Border Institute.

Title 42 is the public health order that allows border agents to expel migrants who cross legally. The order is set to end on Dec. 21 if the Biden Administration does not appeal.

Border Patrol taking KTSM 9 News to the border near Downtown El Paso on Thursday across from where the tent camp used to be on the Mexican side.

Mexican authorities took down the camp site and there are reports of migrants not wanting to go to shelters and ended up sleeping on the streets in Juarez.

The Border Patrol processing facility had fewer people in line waiting to be processed compared to when KTSM 9 News went with agents earlier in November. However, there was still a steady stream of people crossing.

According to a report by Axios, the Biden Administration is considering a more hardline approach to immigration by prosecuting more single adults and expelling those who do not apply for legal entry before crossing the border once Title 42 is over.

Corbett with the Hope Border Institute says the government needs to allow people to seek asylum.

“The Federal Government needs to play its role first of all the federal government needs to follow the law which is to allow asylum to come into the country and make their asylum claims, that’s the law that’s the minimum that can be done,” said Corbett.

In addition, he says El Paso needs more support from the federal government.

“If there are needs that go beyond the capacity of local organizations the federal government needs to come in and step into the breach and help our city help our county so that we’re able to manage the challenges,” said Corbett.